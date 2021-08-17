3 arrests after cars stolen in Steuben

Damaged overhead garage doors at a Steuben County storage facility prompted a police investigation that led to a car chase and the arrest of three people in Michigan, the county sheriff said Monday.

Deputies responded to the Clear Lake Storage Garages in the 7700 block of East Indiana 120 about 8 a.m. Saturday to find several of the units burglarized overnight, Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson said in a news release.

Several vehicles, numerous firearms and power tools were among the items listed as stolen.

Detectives joined the deputies, and the authorities electronically tracked one of the stolen cars – a Chevrolet Tahoe – to the Hillsdale County area in Michigan, the release said.

Soon afterward, the sheriff said, Michigan State Police happened upon another stolen car – a Ford Mustang – while trying to locate the Tahoe, and a chase ensued.

The driver of the stolen Mustang was captured in Hillsdale County, the release said, and he was identified as Steuben County resident Ryan J. Damron, 21, of Hudson. He was booked into Hillsdale County Jail on charges of possession of stolen property and fleeing and eluding police, the release said.

Michigan police found the Tahoe at a home in Pittsford, Michigan, and arrested a homeless man and a Hillsdale, Michigan, woman, the release said. Devin K. Hill, 32, and Abigail L. Scholfield, 25, face charges of possession of stolen property.

Authorities recovered all the stolen vehicles except one in Steuben and Hillsdale counties, Robinson said. Other items, including 26 firearms, were also recovered.

The case remains under investigation, Robinson said, noting additional charges are being sought in Steuben County in connection with the original incident.

Robinson added more suspects also are being investigated.

asloboda@jg.net