Thursday, August 19, 2021 1:00 am
2 shot, 1 critically, on Hoagland Ave.
JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette
A person was fighting for his life Wednesday night after he and another person were shot on Fort Wayne's south side.
Police said a man and a boy were shot and the shootings appear to be related.
One of the victims was found behind a home in the 4000 block of Hoagland Avenue near West Rudisill Boulevard. His injuries were not life-threatening, said John Chambers, city police public information officer.
The other victim walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries were life-threatening, Chambers said.
Police were called about the first victim about 8:45 p.m., but dispatchers had received calls before then about multiple shots in the area, Chambers said.
A man who lives nearby said he was getting out of his car when he saw a car speeding down Hoagland Avenue.
He then heard dozens of shots, he said.
Investigators had no suspects or vehicle descriptions late Wednesday, Chambers said.
jduffy@jg.net
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story