    Thursday, August 19, 2021 1:00 am

    2 shot, 1 critically, on Hoagland Ave.

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    A person was fighting for his life Wednesday night after he and another person were shot on Fort Wayne's south side.

    Police said a man and a boy were shot and the shootings appear to be related.

    One of the victims was found behind a home in the 4000 block of Hoagland Avenue near West Rudisill Boulevard. His injuries were not life-threatening, said John Chambers, city police public information officer.

    The other victim walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds. His injuries were life-threatening, Chambers said.

    Police were called about the first victim about 8:45 p.m., but dispatchers had received calls before then about multiple shots in the area, Chambers said.

    A man who lives nearby said he was getting out of his car when he saw a car speeding down Hoagland Avenue.

    He then heard dozens of shots, he said.

    Investigators had no suspects or vehicle descriptions late Wednesday, Chambers said.

    jduffy@jg.net

