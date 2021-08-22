47-year-old in hospital after shooting in home

Police are seeking information on a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Bowser Avenue.

A 47-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after the shooting Friday night, Fort Wayne police said.

Police were called to a home in the 2700 block of Bowser about 7:45 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance and found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives were at the scene Friday night taking statements and collecting evidence, police said. They asked anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 260-427-1201.

Crash hospitalizes motorcyclist

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Sandpoint Road late Friday, Fort Wayne police said Saturday.

Police were called to the 2600 block of Sandpoint about 11:30 p.m. on the report of a motorcycle crash with injuries. They said officers found a motorcycle had left the west side of the road and an unconscious man was pinned underneath it. He was taken to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation found the motorcycle was traveling west on Sandpoint when the driver lost control, police said. They said alcohol and excessive speed appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

Sandpoint Road between Genesee and Monmouth avenues was closed while investigators processed the scene, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

Semi hits car in DeKalb, closing portion of I-69

A two-vehicle crash in DeKalb County temporarily shut the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 early Sunday morning.

Ronald Burns, 67, of Royal Oak, Michigan, was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus near the 327 mile marker on I-69 at 4:49 a.m.

An initial investigation says Burns was stopped on the right shoulder for an unknown reason, but pulled back into traffic in front of Joe Ward Jr., 36, of Battle Creek, Michigan, also heading south in a 2009 Freightliner semi truck, according to a news release.

Ward was unable to stop in time and rear-ended Burns, causing the Taurus to leave the road, strike the right guardrail, and spin back into traffic, where it was hit a second time by the truck, according to the release.

Burns had to be extricated from his car and complained of neck pain. Ward did not suffer injuries. The Taurus was totaled, while the semi truck had front-end damage.