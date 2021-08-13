The chart lists crimes through Aug. 16 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 4B

8/14/21 9:50 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 E. Washington Blvd.

Sector 11

8/11/21 3 a.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Coliseum Blvd. E.

8/12/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Spy Run Ave.

8/12/21 8:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2900 Westbrook Drive

8/12/21 11:45 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Oakridge Road

Sector 12

8/11/21 3:49 a.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Pape Ave.

8/16/21 9:47 a.m. Burglary 1400 High St.

Sector 14

8/10/21 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4500 N. Clinton St.

8/10/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4800 N. Clinton St.

Sector 15

8/10/21 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Distribution Drive

8/13/21 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Coldwater Road

8/16/21 12:20 a.m. Theft from vehicle 500 Noble Drive

Sector 16

8/13/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 4900 Lima Road

8/13/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Coliseum Blvd. W.

8/14/21 Noon Theft from vehicle 4500 Secretary Drive

8/14/21 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6300 Lima Road

Sector 18

8/11/21 4:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9800 Coldwater Road

8/13/21 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9900 Dupont Lakes Drive

8/13/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9800 Dupont Lakes Drive

Sector 19

8/10/21 10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 10900 Pine Mills Road

8/10/21 10:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 10900 Pine Mills Road

8/12/21 1:14 a.m. Theft from vehicle 11300 Coldwater Road

Sector 21

8/10/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 3100 Coliseum Blvd. E.

8/13/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 California Ave.

8/14/21 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Kentucky Ave.

8/15/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Delaware Ave.

8/16/21 10:51 p.m. Robbery 3200 E. State Blvd.

Sector 22

8/11/21 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5500 E. State Blvd.

8/14/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1700 Lofton Way

8/15/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 Heatherwind Drive

8/15/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Reed Road

Sector 23

8/11/21 9 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7400 E. State Blvd.

Sector 24

8/14/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5100 Truemper Way

8/15/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Abbey Drive

Sector 25

8/10/21 1:36 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Bello Drive

Sector 26

8/11/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7200 Penrose Drive

8/13/21 5 p.m. Burglary 4700 E. Derome Drive

Sector 27

8/12/21 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6400 Londonderry Lane

8/13/21 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Union St.

Sector 32

8/11/21 midnight Burglary 400 W. Williams St.

8/13/21 4 a.m. Burglary 800 Walnut St.

Sector 33

8/14/21 11:07 a.m. Burglary 4100 Wenonah Lane

Sector 34

8/15/21 11:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle Brooklyn Ave. and Hale Ave.

8/11/21 4:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5700 Wilkie Drive

8/11/21 9 p.m. Burglary 3200 Portage Blvd.

8/12/21 4:57 a.m. Burglary 5600 Illinois Road

8/12/21 11:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5900 Illinois Road

Sector 42

8/10/21 11:50 p.m. Robbery 1400 Greene St.

8/15/21 8:40 p.m. Robbery 100 E. Creighton Ave.

Sector 43

8/12/21 12:21 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 E. Pontiac St.

8/15/21 6:50 p.m. Robbery 2800 Abbott St.

Sector 45

8/14/21 11:05 p.m. Burglary 4000 S. Calhoun St.

Sector 46

8/14/21 11:48 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3200 Heritage Drive

Sector 47

8/13/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 1500 Farwood Ave.

Sector 48

8/13/21 midnight Burglary 2500 Stardale Drive

Sector 61

8/11/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6700 Pointe Inverness Way

Sector 66

8/11/21 6 a.m. Theft from vehicle W. Jefferson Blvd. and Homestead Road

and Homestead Road