Haul of stolen goods recovered

The Allen County Sheriff's Department is looking for victims of construction site thefts after finding multiple trailers filled with apparent stolen equipment.

Officers found what appear to be items stolen from construction sites while serving a search warrant at a home on West South County Line Road in Zanesville on Aug. 10.

“Detectives have been able to recover and return a great deal of property back to their rightful owners,” a news release stated.

Some of the items were not returned because representatives from affected construction companies still have the keys to the stolen locks, the release stated.

The department has asked that anyone who has worked with a construction crew that has had a lock stolen in the last 12 months to contact the department to set up an appointment.

Anyone with a key to a stolen lock is asked to call Detective Corp. G. Furnish at 260-449-7413.

