Man, 41, ID'd in fatal crash

A 41-year-old Plymouth man has been identified as the victim of a crash at Aboite and Lafayette Center roads in southwest Allen County, the county coroner's office said Monday.

Andrew Philip Mitchell died accidentally from blunt force injuries because of a motor vehicle-semi crash Thursday, the coroner's office said in a statement. His death is the 30th in traffic crashes in Allen County so far this year.

Mitchell's vehicle rear-ended a semi at the intersection, the coroner's office said. He was taken to a hospital, where death was pronounced upon arrival.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff's Department and the coroner's office.

Warrant issued in Steuben thefts

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a Michigan man who has been charged with thefts that occurred last month in Steuben County.

Cody Allen Dunithan, 26, of Galesburg, Michigan, was charged with felony auto theft and three misdemeanor counts of theft. Items were reported missing near Lake George, Long Beach Lake and Crooked Lake areas, a news release stated.

Dunithan, who is also wanted in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is described as being about 5-foot-9, weighing about 160 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Dunithan's whereabouts is asked to call the Steuben County sheriff's office at 260-668-1000.

Scammer claims he's police officer

The Fort Wayne Police Department has received reports that a person has been impersonating law enforcement.

Sgt. Jeremy Webb, public information officer, said an impersonator has told people he is Detective Kenneth Johnson and has given the phone number of 260-799-1207.

“If there is any doubt as to the authenticity of a law enforcement officer, please contact the non-emergency number at 260-427-1222, and the names and phone numbers can be verified through dispatch,” Webb said. “This seems to be a new and ongoing issue that has recently developed.”