    Tuesday, August 24, 2021 9:20 pm

    Man shot to death in New Haven home

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    New Haven police reported a man was shot to death Tuesday inside a home on Seiler Road. 

    New Haven police responded around 1 p.m. to a residence in the 10600 block of Seiler Road and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to a news release. 

    The victim has yet to be identified by the Allen County Coroner. If the death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 25th in Allen County this year. 

    The Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police also responded to the incident.

