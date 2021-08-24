Tuesday, August 24, 2021 1:00 am
Toddler pulled from pond dies
Journal Gazette
An 18-month-old girl pulled from a private Adams County pond has died, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday.
Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, county dispatchers received a 911 call about a missing girl at a home in the 200 block of South County Road 800 East, the DNR said in a statement.
The girl was last seen playing inside the home when family members realized she was missing, officials said.
The statement said a family member searching a pond at the home located the girl and immediately began lifesaving measures, but the efforts were not successful. The girl was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m.
Indiana conservation officers are investigating. They were assisted by Monroe firefighters, the Adams County and Wells County sheriff's departments, Adams County EMS and coroner's office and Lutheran Air.
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story