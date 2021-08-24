Toddler pulled from pond dies

An 18-month-old girl pulled from a private Adams County pond has died, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, county dispatchers received a 911 call about a missing girl at a home in the 200 block of South County Road 800 East, the DNR said in a statement.

The girl was last seen playing inside the home when family members realized she was missing, officials said.

The statement said a family member searching a pond at the home located the girl and immediately began lifesaving measures, but the efforts were not successful. The girl was pronounced dead at 9:04 p.m.

Indiana conservation officers are investigating. They were assisted by Monroe firefighters, the Adams County and Wells County sheriff's departments, Adams County EMS and coroner's office and Lutheran Air.