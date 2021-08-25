Man dies of gunshot in New Haven

New Haven police reported a man was shot to death Tuesday inside a home on Seiler Road.

New Haven police responded about 1 p.m. to call from a home in the 10600 block of Seiler Road and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The victim has yet to be identified by the Allen County coroner. If the death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 25th in Allen County this year.

The Allen County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police also responded to Tuesday's call.

