Man dies of gunshot in New Haven
JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette
New Haven police reported a man was shot to death Tuesday inside a home on Seiler Road.
New Haven police responded about 1 p.m. to call from a home in the 10600 block of Seiler Road and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to a news release.
The victim has yet to be identified by the Allen County coroner. If the death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 25th in Allen County this year.
The Allen County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police also responded to Tuesday's call.
