The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, August 25, 2021 1:00 am

    Man dies of gunshot in New Haven

    JAMIE DUFFY | The Journal Gazette

    New Haven police reported a man was shot to death Tuesday inside a home on Seiler Road.

    New Haven police responded about 1 p.m. to call from a home in the 10600 block of Seiler Road and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to a news release.

    The victim has yet to be identified by the Allen County coroner. If the death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 25th in Allen County this year.

    The Allen County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police also responded to Tuesday's call.

    jduffy@jg.net

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story