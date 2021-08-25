Woman critical after crash

A Fort Wayne woman was critically injured in a crash just after noon Tuesday in Bryan, Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Jennifer L. Glover, 37, was driving south on Williams County Road 16 when she failed to yield at a stop sign at County Road D, the highway patrol at Defiance said. Mark A. Magana, 20, of Bryan was driving west on County Road D and collided with Glover's car as it entered the intersection, police said.

Glover was flown by Samaritan helicopter to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo with critical injuries.

Magana was taken to Bryan Hospital with minor injuries.

Collision with van kills motorcyclist

A Sherwood, Ohio, man riding a motorcycle died in a crash about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday at Ohio 18 and Ashpacher Road in Defiance County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Gerald Seibert, 67, of Sherwood was riding a 1987 Honda Aspencade motorcycle west on Ohio 18 when he struck a van driven by Joshua J. Shaffer, 44, of Bryan that entered the intersection.

Shaffer was driving a 2013 GMC Savana north on Ashpacher Road when he failed to yield for the stop sign at Ohio 18, the highway patrol said.

Seibert died at the scene, and Shaffer was not injured. Seibert was wearing a helmet, police said.

Country club thieves sought

Fort Wayne police are looking for two people believed to have been involved in a series of thefts.

Police said the thefts occurred about 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at Pine Valley Country Club, 10900 Pine Mills Road.

The two arrived at the club in what appeared to be a black Mercedes GL350 SUV and got into two parked vehicles, taking cash and multiple credit cards, according to police.

They used the stolen credit cards at the northwest Best Buy and Target stores, then at the southwest Best Buy and Target stores, police said.

The individuals changed their clothing and vehicle. The second vehicle used appears to be a Ford Transit-type van with a company logo on the side, police said.