Pedestrian death ruled an accident

A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while walking on Indiana 930 East early Wednesday, police said.

Michelle Cousins, 48, was walking in the 7000 block of Indiana 930 just east of Wayne Haven Drive when she was struck by a car at 2:20 a.m., according to the Allen County coroner's office.

The coroner's office ruled Cousins' death was an accident.

She is the 31st person to die in an Allen County vehicle crash this year.

New Haven teen's killing probed

A 16-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound to the chest in New Haven, but the manner of his death is under investigation, the Allen County coroner's office said Wednesday.

New Haven police were called to the shooting in the 10600 block of Seiler Road just before 1 p.m. Tuesday. The boy died at the scene.

The New Haven Police Department, Indiana State Police, the Allen County prosecutor's office and the coroner will continue the investigation, the coroner's office said.

Motorcyclist hurt in Warsaw crash

A motorcyclist was in critical condition after he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter following a crash south of Warsaw.

Nicholas Moore, 22, was westbound on County Road 250 South, east of Indiana 25, on a Yamaha motorcycle about 9 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcycle slid along the road.

Moore was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered head injuries, police said.

19-year-old ID'd as shooting victim

Fort Wayne police Wednesday identified a 19-year-old city man as a victim in a shooting last week.

After he was shot in the abdomen about 9 p.m. Aug. 18, Trevion Hillard was dropped off at Parkview Hospital Randallia, according to Jeremy Webb, Fort Wayne Police Department public information officer.

After medical attention, he was downgraded to life-threatening condition.