Questions remain on death of local child

The Allen County coroner has released a report on a toddler whose death was noted as suspicious in October, but the report continues to leave questions unanswered.

Elias Paez was 19 months old when he was found dead at his mother's home in the 4300 block of Joshua Lane around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

After a final autopsy report released Thursday, the coroner's office ruled the cause of death as tracheobronchitis, an inflammation of the lining of the bronchial tubes carrying air to and from the lungs.

However, other notations mentioned “multiple bruises of varying ages” and called those bruises “abusive injuries.”

Ultimately, the coroner has ruled the manner of death undetermined, which allows completion of the death certificate but also allows the investigation into the boy's death to continue, the coroner's report said.

“The potential also remains for a future change in the manner of death if new facts arise during the course of further investigation,” Michael Burris, the coroner's chief investigator, wrote in the report.

After Elias was found dead at his mother's apartment, a manhunt ensued immediately for the boy's father, Trevon Bishop, 23, who was named a person of interest in the case, but ultimately no charges have been filed in the cast.

The mother was at work when the boy's death occurred, said Roderick Parker, a spokesman for the mother.

