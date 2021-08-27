Woman, 21, dies in hit-run crash

Police are looking for a driver who fled after a vehicle struck and killed a woman walking on East State Boulevard.

It was the second time this week a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Allen County.

The county coroner's office Thursday identified Keilan Melisa Moreira, 21, as the woman whom witnesses said was walking north across State Boulevard between Bayer and Kentucky avenues when she was struck by a vehicle traveling west on State.

The crash occurred about 9:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Moreira died at the scene. The coroner ruled her death accidental.

The unidentified driver continued west on State toward North Side High School. Witnesses said the vehicle might be a silver or tan smaller SUV with heavy front end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the Crime Stoppers P3 phone app for the Greater Fort Wayne area.

Earlier Wednesday, Michelle Cousins, 48, was walking in the 7000 block of Indiana 930 East, just east of Wayne Haven Drive, when a vehicle struck and killed her. Her death was also ruled accidental.

Thirty-two people have died in vehicle crashes this year in Allen County.

jchapman@jg.net