Man molested Auburn girl for years, police say

An Ohio man was charged with molesting an Auburn girl starting when she was 11 after the Indiana State Police spent six months investigating the situation.

Steven George Gilbert, 49, of Edgerton was engaging in the sexual abuse of the girl, now 14, “on a routine basis” between 2017 and 2019, according to a news release from Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer for the Indiana State Police.

Gilbert was arrested Thursday at his home in Edgerton and booked into the Williams County Jail. He will remain at the jail until he is extradited to the DeKalb County Jail, where he will be held without bail.

The Department of Child Services and the Dr. Bill Lewis Child Advocacy Center assisted in the investigation.

jduffy@jg.net