Pickup driver cited after hitting state police car

An Indiana state trooper's vehicle was struck by a passing vehicle while he was making a routine traffic stop Friday at the Union Chapel Road overpass at Interstate 69.

Around 12:30 p.m., Senior Trooper Ben Kirk was standing at the passenger's side of another car while speaking with the driver when a 63-year-old Fort Wayne man driving a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck failed to yield while passing the officer, said Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer for the Indiana State Police.

The pickup truck driver crashed into the passenger rear side of the Dodge Charger patrol car. No one was hurt, but the crash resulted in heavy damage to the patrol car and the Dodge Ram. Police do not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved, an ISP release said.

The truck driver was issued a citation for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle under Indiana's Move Over or Slow Down law. If Kirk had been injured, the charge would have been a felony “just for the injury,” Walker said.

Motorists are required to yield to emergency vehicles when emergency lighting is displayed either by reducing speed or changing lanes when it is possible. Kirk's emergency lights were on, Walker said.

