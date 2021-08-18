The chart lists crimes through Aug. 23 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 11

8/20/21 9:32 a.m. Burglary 2800 Westbrook Drive

Sector 12

8/20/21 2:32 a.m. Theft from vehicle 500 Mechanic St.

8/22/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 High St.

8/22/21 11:17 p.m. Robbery 2100 Sherman Blvd.

Sector 13

8/19/21 9:45 a.m. Burglary 2100 Point West Drive

Sector 15

8/18/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5300 Distribution Drive

Sector 16

8/18/21 9:51 p.m. Robbery 2900 W. Washington Center Road

8/18/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 Richmarr Place

8/20/21 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4800 Hillegas Road

8/20/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Production Road

Sector 18

8/20/21 11:12 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 E. Dupont Road

Sector 21

8/17/21 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2200 Florida Drive

8/17/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Lynn Ave.

8/17/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 Hillside Ave.

8/19/21 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3200 Addison Ave.

8/20/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Hobson Road

8/22/21 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Parnell Ave.

8/22/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Northwood Blvd.

Sector 24

8/20/21 5:22 a.m. Burglary 6000 Stellhorn Road

Sector 26

8/17/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6500 Emmons Drive

8/22/21 10:52 a.m. Burglary 4600 Jason Drive

Sector 32

8/19/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 2000 Pauline St.

8/22/21 1:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1300 Maple Ave.

8/22/21 2 a.m. Theft from vehicle 600 W. DeWald St.

Sector 41

8/17/21 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Eliza St.

8/17/21 9:45 p.m. Burglary 900 E. Washington Blvd.

8/18/21 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Chute St.

8/18/21 8 a.m. Burglary 1100 Summit St.

Sector 42

8/17/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Oaklawn Court

8/18/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Eden St.

Sector 44

8/21/21 6 p.m. Burglary 3400 S. Anthony Blvd.

Sector 45

8/17/21 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 600 E. Rudisill Blvd.

8/18/21 1:20 a.m. Burglary 5400 Southern Court

8/21/21 2:36 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4200 Reed St.

Sector 46

8/23/21 2:15 p.m. Robbery 3500 Wayne Trace

Sector 47

8/17/21 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 S Anthony Blvd.

8/20/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 6100 Downingtown Drive

Sector 48

8/21/21 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4500 Strathdon Drive

Sector 63

8/21/21 3:16 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 Getz Road

Sector 66

8/23/21 1:40 p.m. Theft from vehicle 12000 W. Jefferson Blvd.