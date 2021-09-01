Man, 19, accused of killing friend

A fight between friends on the way home from a concert in Fort Wayne ended in a death and an arrest.

That's the story Shane Poe, 19, told authorities after they found him in northeast Allen County on Saturday night with Markese Newman, who lay outside a car bleeding and later died, according to charging documents filed Monday.

Newman, from Findlay, Ohio, is the 25th homicide victim in Allen County this year. He was 19.

Poe, whose place of residence wasn't listed, faces a charge of felony aggravated battery.

Poe, who told officers at the scene that he stabbed Newman, was taken to Allen County Jail after receiving medical treatment for a knife wound on his hand, Detective Keith Wallin of the Allen County Sheriff's Department wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

During an interview, Poe said he and Newman were friends visiting Fort Wayne for a concert and had been drinking brandy, documents said.

Newman became irate on their way home, and a fight ensued, Poe reportedly told police, who noted the area around Poe's right eye was swollen from a hit.

Poe pulled over multiple times as the fighting intensified, including at Schwartz and Eby roads in Milan Township because he thought Newman had thrown Poe's phone out of the car, court documents said.

Poe grabbed a steak knife from the door panel, documents said, and Newman began punching Poe even after Poe said he had a knife.

Newman “continued to punch him and got stabbed,” the affidavit said.

Poe reportedly told police he didn't remember how or how many times Newman was stabbed. The Allen County coroner's office said Monday multiple stab wounds caused his death.

The court documents indicated Poe carries the knife in the car for protection “because it's legal in Ohio to do so.”

Officers reportedly recovered the bloody knife from the scene.

