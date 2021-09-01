Man accused of having child porn turns self in

A Fort Wayne man wanted on child pornography charges has turned himself in to authorities, Indiana State Police said Tuesday.

Michael D. Mura, 40, faces four felony charges: possession of child pornography depicting use of force; depicting a child under 12; depicting bestiality; and depicting a child under 18, according to a news release.

The charges stemmed from a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an online account storing child pornography.

After turning himself in Monday, police said, Mura posted bond and was released from Allen County Jail with a pending initial hearing.

Arrest follows credit union heist

A Fort Wayne man suspected of robbing a Kendallville credit union was arrested about 20 minutes after the crime, the Kendallville Police Department said.

Lance Lombrana, 41, was booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary charges of armed robbery and will be held without bail until his initial hearing this week, police said.

Witnesses told police a man threatened a teller at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, 551 W. North St., and fled with cash about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

An Indiana State Police trooper found Lombrana's vehicle near the intersection of County Road 19 and U.S. 6 with the help of witnesses, who provided a vehicle description, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Warsaw teen, 17, dies in 2-car crash

A 17-year-old Warsaw boy died in a head-on crash after trying to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone in Wells County, the sheriff's department said Tuesday.

Cameron Fairchild of Warsaw was driving south on Indiana 116, near Wells County Road 400 West, just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. As Fairchild tried to pass, police said, he lost control trying to merge back into his lane. He collided head-on with another vehicle, police said.

Fairchild died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, Lisa Calhoun, 58, of Argos was taken by ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital. Her passenger, Carol Thomas, 68, of Markle was also transported to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Man, 23, accused of abusing minor

A 23-year-old man was charged last week with three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

A 14-year-old boy told police the sexual abuse started when he was 3 and stopped when his parents spoke to the suspect, Brenton Michael Pitman.

The abuse started again when the boy was going into the sixth or seventh grade. He said he suffered from panic attacks and believed it stemmed from the abuse.

Pitman told police the allegations aren't true. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Woman, 18, faces misconduct counts

An 18-year-old Arkansas woman was charged last week with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Savannah Rae Balmer of Heber Springs, Arkansas, continued to proceed with sexual relations with a 13-year-old boy even when he asked her to stop, according to documents filed last week in Allen Superior Court. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Man, 20, accused of sex misconduct

Brian L. Bittner, 20, of the 7000 block of Tree Top Trail, was charged last week with three counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

A 14-year-old girl who stayed home from school sent a Snapchat message to Bittner inviting him to come over and watch TV.

Three days later, Feb. 24, the school resource officer found out about the encounter and knew the man because he was a former student, court records said.

A warrant was issued for Bittner's arrest.