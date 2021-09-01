Steuben shooting death seen as accidental

An Angola teen was killed when he was shot while he and friend were handling a shotgun in Fremont, police said.

Caiden David Hulliberger, 18, was inside a home in the 100 block of Baum Street about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was shot, according to Sgt. Brian Walker with the Indiana State Police who are investigating the incident. Hulliberger died at the scene.

Hulliberger and another 18-year-old friend were handling a shotgun inside the residence when the weapon discharged, police said.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental shooting. Police are withholding the other teen's identity until the Steuben County prosecutor's office receives the complete investigation. Criminal charges could still be filed, police said.

Fremont police, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and Steuben County coroner assisted in the investigation.

