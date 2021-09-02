Angola teen killed while handling shotgun

An Angola teen was killed when he was shot while he and friend were handling a shotgun in Fremont, police said.

Caiden David Hulliberger, 18, was inside a home in the 100 block of Baum Street about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was shot, according to Sgt. Brian Walker of the Indiana State Police.

Hulliberger died at the scene.

Hulliberger and another 18-year-old were inside the home when the weapon discharged, police said.

State police are investigating the shooting as accidental. Police are withholding the other teen's identity until the Steuben County prosecutor's office receives the complete investigation. Criminal charges could be filed, police said.

Fremont police, the Steuben County Sheriff's Department and Steuben County coroner assisted in the investigation.

jduffy@jg.net