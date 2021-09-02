Details in slaying of man sought

Police continue searching for leads in the shooting death of a man on Fort Wayne’s south side.

City police were called just before 10 p.m. Tuesday to the 4200 block of South Monroe Street, between Baxter Street and McKinnie Avenue. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds in a car that apparently struck a parked vehicle, said Sgt. Chris Felton, police public information officer.

Police determined that shots related to the man’s death were fired in the 4300 block of South Monroe. The car the victim was in traveled a short distance before hitting the parked vehicle, Felton said.

When officers arrived, they found no other people and no suspect information was available, Felton said.

The Allen County coroner will identify the man. If his death is ruled a homicide, it will be the 26th this year in Allen County.

Anyone with information about the shooting death is asked to call police at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free PC Tips app.

