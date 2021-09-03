Coroner names 2 slain victims; both were shot

The Allen County coroner identified the county's two most recent homicide victims Thursday.

Travis Deval Jones, 40, of Fort Wayne, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was found in a car about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Monroe Street between McKinnie Avenue and Baxter Street.

Bryson Leshawn Patterson Jr., 16, of Fort Wayne, died Aug. 24 from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was found in an apartment in the 10600 block of Seiler Road in New Haven.

There have been 27 homicides this year in Allen County.

Police continue to hunt for leads in Jones' death.

Witnesses told police gunshots were heard in the 4300 block of Monroe. Police believe Jones' car traveled a short distance before striking a parked car.

New Haven police found Patterson dead at the scene from a gunshot wound about 1 p.m. New Haven police were assisted by the Allen County Sheriff's Department and the Indiana State Police.

Anyone with information about the shooting deaths is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the PC Tips app.

jduffy@jg.net