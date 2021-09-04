2 charges of felony murder filed

A man is facing additional charges in the Third Street shooting deaths where two women perished at the hands of a gunman in April.

Joshua Dube, 36, of the 2300 block of North Clinton Street, was charged Friday with two counts of felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, methamphetamine possession, cocaine possession, narcotic drug possession and using a firearm in the commission of an offense.

He was already being held at the Allen County Jail on drug charges related to the homicide in April.

Dube went to 815 Third St. on April 20 to collect the belongings of his brother-in-law, Walter Cash, the lessee, after Cash was found dead of an overdose on April 16. The belongings included a green duffel bag containing methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine, a probable cause affidavit said.

Dube blamed Jennifer Dray, 40, for Cash's overdose and wanted to confront her about that with Marina Zrnic, 31, who was charged Thursday with felony murder in the double homicide. Dube was texting Zrnic as he threatened the women, court documents said.

A probable cause affidavit said Dray, who continued to live at the home after Cash died, texted a friend asking them to come quickly because Dube was waving a Glock handgun around and threatening her and Amanda Shroyer, 30. Both women were hiding in a locked bathroom, but got shot and killed when Shroyer cracked open the bathroom door, court documents said.

The women were shot around 5 p.m. and died a few minutes later. By the time help arrived it was too late, court documents said.

The man accused of shooting the two women, Ronald Wayne Price, 48, has not been formally charged and is still at large. Zrnic told homicide detectives Wednesday that Price came with her and as they got to the front door, pushed past her “and just started shooting.”

Fort Wayne police are asking anyone with information on Price's whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

jduffy@jg.net