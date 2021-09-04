Dispatch official resigns after posts

A deputy director in the Fort Wayne and Allen County police dispatch center who was suspended in April for profanity-laced Twitter posts has submitted his resignation.

Attorney John Feighner confirmed Friday that John Chavez, who was suspended five days in late March, submitted his resignation Monday. His final day is Sept. 10, said Feighner, attorney for The Consolidated Communications Partnership, the city-county agency overseeing the 911 call center.

Dispatch staff attended CCP meetings and demanded his removal. The tweets caught the ire of the Rev. Bill McGill, who attended the May CCP meeting, and local NAACP president Larry Gist. Both said the one-week suspension wasn't sufficient. Chavez's posts included remarks about Black people.

David Bubb, CCP's executive director, said the length of the suspension was tied to city human resource policies. The CCP board that includes Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed, Fire Chief Eric Lahey, Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux and county Commissioner Richard Beck is not a disciplinary board.

Chavez has worked at the 911 call center since 2003 and worked as a call taker and dispatcher until he was appointed deputy director in October 2017 at an annual salary of nearly $76,000. Chavez is one of two deputy directors.

