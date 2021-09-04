Saturday, September 04, 2021 6:40 pm
Man badly injured in Lake Avenue shooting
The Journal Gazette
A man was in critical condition Saturday after he was shot in the 5300 block of Lake Avenue, police said.
Investigators believe the shooting might have been an accident that occurred inside a vehicle. Police were called at 4:15 p.m.
Investigators interviewed witnesses who were near the vehicle when the man was shot.
He was taken to a hospital where his condition was downgraded to life-threatening.
