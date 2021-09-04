State Police to crack down over weekend

Indiana State Police will increase their presence on the state's highways this Labor Day weekend to crack down on impaired drivers.

“Our troopers will be out and continuing with the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign,” Sgt. Brian Walker said.

Additional troopers will be on patrol through Monday, looking for impaired and intoxicated drivers, he said.

Last year, 12 fatalities occurred on Indiana's highways during the Labor Day weekend, Walker said.

For all of 2020, Indiana's roads saw 151 alcohol-related traffic deaths, according to SafeAuto Insurance Co.

Walker advises drivers to pay attention to the road and avoid distracted driving. He also stressed the need for using seat belts and staying within posted speed limits.

SafeAuto provided the following road safety tips:

• Know the signs of impaired driving. Quick acceleration or deceleration, tailgating, and driving with headlights off at night are all potential signs of drunk driving.

• If you see an impaired driver, pull over and call 911 to report the driver.

Describe the vehicle and exact location. Give details on which direction the driver is traveling and what actions made you suspect impaired driving.

• Have a plan. If you are planning on drinking, designate a sober driver ahead of time. If not, use a rideshare app or call a taxi to get you home safely.

SafeAuto warned that drivers charged with a DWI can see their car insurance rates increase by as much as 70%.

