The chart lists crimes through Aug. 30 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departments reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 4B

8/27/21 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 S. Calhoun St.

Sector 11

8/26/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Spy Run Hill Drive

Sector 12

8/25/21 4:16 p.m. Robbery Melrose Ave. and Poinsette Drive

Sector 17

8/24/21 6:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7400 Lima Road

8/25/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 Disalle Blvd.

8/27/21 5 p.m. Burglary 9500 Lima Road

Sector 21

8/24/21 8:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Dodge Ave.

8/26/21 7:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Kenwood Ave.

8/28/21 12:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 E. State Blvd.

8/28/21 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Pleasant Ave.

8/28/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 Shore Drive

8/28/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Vance Ave.

8/29/21 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle Kentucky

and Vermont avenues

8/29/21 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Eade Ave.

Sector 22

8/28/21 4:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 Dalewood Drive

8/30/21 12 a.m. Robbery Maplecrest Road

and Monarch Drive

Sector 31

8/25/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Garden St.

Sector 32

8/25/21 2 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2400 S. Wayne Ave.

8/25/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2800 S. Harrison St.

Sector 33

8/24/21 8:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Bluffton Road

8/29/21 9:24 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4100 Indian Hills Drive

Sector 35

8/29/21 7:02 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 French Ave.

Sector 36

8/26/21 5 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6900 River Haze Road

8/27/21 5:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6800 Hiltonia Drive

Sector 37

8/24/21 10:41 p.m. Robbery 3400 Lower Huntington Road

Sector 42

8/27/21 11 p.m. Burglary 2500 Holton Ave.

Sector 44

8/25/21 6 p.m. Burglary 3700 South Park Drive

Sector 45

8/25/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Capitol Ave.

Sector 47

8/29/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6600 John St.

Sector 48

8/28/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 Fox Point Trail