Retired Auburn detective arrested on 2 felony counts

A former Auburn police officer faces two felony charges following an investigation into missing evidence in the police department.

Stacy E. Sexton, 51, of Waterloo, was arrested Friday night in Auburn without incident. He's charged with felony theft and official misconduct.

Sexton was an Auburn police detective at the time of the offenses. He has since retired, said Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post, which conducted the investigation.

Police said no other details were available about what Sexton is accused of doing.

Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler is special prosecutor in the case. DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner recused herself.

Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said a year ago former Police Chief Martin McCoy told him in late January 2020 evidence was missing from the police evidence room. Ley said the police department became aware of the issue in November 2019 before he took office in 2020.

McCoy resigned as chief a year ago and was allowed to return to his prior rank of lieutenant at his request. Doug Harp was later named police chief.

