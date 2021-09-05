Shooting on Lake sends man to hospital

A man was in critical condition Saturday after he was shot in the 5300 block of Lake Avenue, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting might have been an accident that occurred inside a vehicle. Police were called at 4:15 p.m.

Investigators interviewed witnesses who were near the vehicle when the man was shot.

He was taken to a hospital where his condition was downgraded to life-threatening.

City woman hurt in DeKalb crash

A Fort Wayne woman is recovering from injuries after her SUV was hit after she failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming vehicle, DeKalb police said.

Officers said Dawn Miller, 46, was traveling south on Indiana 1 when her vehicle was hit by another motorist headed east on Indiana 8 about 6 p.m. Friday. The crash happened as Miller drove through the intersection after pulling off from a stop sign, police said.

The collision's impact knocked the vehicles into another motorist at a stop sign on Indiana 101.

Miller's SUV was struck on the passenger side and it rolled onto its side, police said. Emergency crews had to free her.

Miller was taken to a hospital with injuries, including cuts to her face. The other two drivers were not taken to a hospital, officers said.