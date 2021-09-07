Victim badly injured in shooting

A man was fighting for his life Tuesday after a shooting outside a southeast-side apartment, Fort Wayne police said in a news release.

The injured man arrived at a hospital shortly before 2 p.m. by a private vehicle, police said, and he was taken to another hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A witness at the hospital told police the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, and officers found evidence of the crime at Three Fountains Apartments, the release said.

Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood and speaking to potential witnesses hours later, police said.

As of 5:30 p.m., police said, nobody was in custody, and no suspect information was available.

Those with information may call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.