Felony Report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Amber C. Terry, 32, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Aug. 9 with intentionally violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. She was being held without bail.

Dionne W. Gaines, 29, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Aug. 9 with intentionally violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. He was being held without bail.

Christopher Kuhn, 33, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Aug. 9 with escape where defendant runs away from lawful detention. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Karl R. Pearson, 36, of the 7500 block of Bluffton Road, was charged Aug. 9 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Cavasierre L. Russell aka Vasi Russell, 32, of the 1600 block of Spy Run, was charged Aug. 9 with violating a home detention order. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Shonna D. Wisniewski, 42, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Aug. 9 with intentionally violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Xavier M. Scott aka Xavier Scott Miller, 54, of Douglasville, Ga., was charged Aug. 9 with cocaine dealing, methamphetamine dealing, narcotic drug dealing, cocaine possession, methamphetamine possession, being a felon carrying a handgun and narcotic drug possession. He was being held in lieu of $182,500 bail.

Michael M. McNeil aka Michael McNiel aka Michael McNeal, 46, of the 7400 block of Knightswood Drive, was charged Aug. 9 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual offender. He was being held without bail.

Leo L. Shaw, 35, of the 3300 block of Holton Street, was charged Aug. 9 with battery against a public safety official. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Selurmara K. Richard, 20, of the 2800 block of Saint Louis Avenue, was charged Aug. 9 with resisting law enforcement using a vehicle. She was released on her own recognizance.

Marcus A. Jones, 38, of the 400 block of East Washington Boulevard, was charged Aug. 9 with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and sexual battery. He was being held without bail.

Dezirae M. Serrato, 29, of the 2800 block of East Dupont Road, was charged Aug. 9 with cocaine possession and misdemeanor false informing. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Michael A. Priester, 23 of the 700 block of Steinman Drive, was charged Aug. 9 with battery with bodily injury to a public safety officer. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Jawaun J. Follins, 38, of the 3000 block of Queen Street, was charged Aug. 9 with resisting law enforcement using a vehicle. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sarah A. Hanes, 30, of the 8300 block of Bridgeway Boulevard, was charged Aug. 10 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a Schedule I or II controlled substance and paraphernalia possession. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Lisa T. Denson, 42, of the 1600 block of East Lewis Street, was charged Aug. 10 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident. She was released on her own recognizance.

Shaquille D. Shores, 28, of the 7100 block of Venture Lane, was charged Aug. 10 with intentionally violating a home detention order and failure to return to lawful detention. A warrant was issued for his arrest.