Man badly hurt in shooting on Hessen Cassel

A man was fighting for his life Tuesday after a shooting outside a southeast-side apartment, Fort Wayne police said in a news release.

The injured man arrived at a hospital shortly before 2 p.m. by a private vehicle, police said, and he was taken to another hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

A witness at the hospital told police the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Hessen Cassel Road, and officers found evidence of the crime at Three Fountains Apartments, the release said.

Detectives were speaking to potential witnesses hours later, police said.

As of 5:30 p.m., police said, nobody was in custody, and no information about a suspect was available.

Those with information may call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.

Feds to prosecute credit union heist

The Fort Wayne man accused of robbing a Kendallville credit union now faces federal charges, and details released Tuesday indicate the crime involved a bomb.

Filing the case in U.S. District Court was a decision made in consultation with the Kendallville police chief, the lead police detective and the U.S. attorney's office in Fort Wayne, said Jim Mowery, Noble County prosecutor.

“The decision was not easy,” Mowery said in a statement. “When criminals victimize the citizens and communities in Noble County, I want to prosecute those criminals. We have been provided information that has led me to the conclusion that the federal court is the more appropriate venue for this case.”

Lance Lombrana, 41, allegedly approached a teller Aug. 30 at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, 551 W. North St., and asked to speak with a manager, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. Once the manager arrived, the release said, Lombrana pulled what looked like explosives with a timing device from a bag. Employees later told law enforcement they believed the device was a bomb, the statement said.

Lombrana left the credit union after getting the cash he demanded, the release said.

An Indiana State Police trooper found Lombrana's vehicle near Noble County Road 19 and U.S. 6 about 20 minutes later with the help of witnesses, who provided a vehicle description, Kendallville police have said.

Lombrana has been charged with armed credit union robbery, the release said.

The FBI, Indiana State Police and Kendallville Police Department are investigating the case, which is being prosecuted by Lesley J. Miller Lowery, assistant U.S. attorney.

Arrest made in Ohio shooting

An Oakwood, Ohio, man has been arrested in the shooting early Monday outside an Oakwood bar, the Paulding County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

Charles W. Brown, 32, was charged with felonious assault and a misdemeanor, the sheriff's department said in a statement, which added he is being held in the county jail without bond.

The shooting victim, Dustin A. Dobbelaere, 37, of Defiance, Ohio, remains in a Fort Wayne hospital, the statement said, but his condition is unknown.