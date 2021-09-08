Police surround home, arrest man in pair of slayings

A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the Third Street homicides in April.

Ronald W. Price, 48, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and using a firearm in the commission of the offense.

Jennifer Dray, 40, and Amanda Shroyer, 30, were fatally shot at 815 Third St. on April 20.

P.J. Smith, Fort Wayne police deputy chief for the northwest quadrant, said in April that the home was known to police. Crossing guard Rebecca Omo said then that she had seen a lot of activity at the house and had noticed people walking on the north side of the street to avoid the house.

Detective Sgt. Tim Hughes, who worked on the case, asked for the public’s assistance.

“We have two dead girls,” Hughes said in April. “I think there’s quite a few people who know something about this case and if they would give us the information, we would be able to do our job” to make arrests.

The Fort Wayne Police Department received a tip that Price was in a house at 1400 High St. about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, a news release stated.

The department’s Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and other officers established a safe perimeter around the home, a news release stated. Once it was determined Price was inside, the department’s Emergency Services Team, Air Support Unit and Crisis Response Team were called in to assist.

Price complied with verbal commands from the Emergency Services Team and was arrested without incident, a news release stated

A Loud Hailer and distraction devices were used in the arrest, but no chemical agents were used, officials said.

