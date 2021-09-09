Pedestrian, 19, struck, killed

A 19-year-old Fort Wayne man was killed when he was struck by a pickup truck on the city’s south side.

The Allen County coroner’s office identified the victim as McKinzee Henry Hicks.

Hicks was struck by a pickup truck pulling a trailer at South Anthony Boulevard and Lafayette Street just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, the coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Hicks died at the scene.

Police believe the male driver of the pickup was traveling north on Lafayette at the time. He was not hurt and cooperated with authorities, Fort Wayne police said.

Hicks died accidentally from blunt-force injuries because of the crash, the coroner’s office said, and his death is the 33rd traffic fatality in Allen County this year.

The crash remains under investigation.