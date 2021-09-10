Bicyclist hit, killed at Stellhorn intersection

A bicyclist was struck and killed Thursday afternoon as she rode north on Meridith Drive on the city's northeast side, according to Fort Wayne police.

The unidentified bicyclist was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Stellhorn Road. She was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

Eastbound Stellhorn Road was closed between Reed Road and Eicher Drive while investigators processed the scene. The vehicle driver and occupants were not injured in the crash. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

The victim's identity will be released by the Allen County coroner.

jduffy@jg.net