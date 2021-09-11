Bicyclist struck, killed ID'd as woman, 67

The Allen County coroner's office identified a 67-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed while riding her bicycle on Fort Wayne's northeast side.

Kathy Darlene Young of Fort Wayne rode her bicycle into the path of a vehicle and was struck at Stellhorn Road and Meridith Drive on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival, the coroner's office said.

Young died from blunt force injuries because of the crash, which was ruled accidental, the coroner's office said.

Her death is the 34th traffic fatality in the county this year.