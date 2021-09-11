Man gets 50 years in driveway slaying

A Fort Wayne man who admitted gunning down a woman in a driveway on the city's northeast side was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison.

Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent approved a plea agreement between prosecutors and Martrell Weaver, 24, who pleaded guilty in July to murder. The plea deal called for a 50-year sentence.

Weaver admitted shooting Amanda Hoglund, 22, after they pulled into a driveway on Clarmarnic Drive, near East State and Coliseum boulevards, on June 24, 2020. The two were arguing, according to witnesses, when he shot her, then stood over her and shot her several more times.

He got back into the Jeep they were in, backed up and sped off, only to get into a hit-and-run crash five minutes later at North Anthony Boulevard and Crescent Avenue. A witness followed the Jeep to Kirkland Avenue and saw Weaver get out of the Jeep, grabbing a black backpack. He eluded police until he was found in July hiding in a wooded area in Mansfield, Ohio.

Hoglund was working at a tattoo business when she was killed and coworkers said Weaver was obsessed with Hoglund and wanted to date her.

When Weaver pleaded guilty, Hoglund's mother, Teresa Malott, said she was satisfied with the plea deal. State sentencing guidelines call for Weaver to serve at least 75% of his sentence.

