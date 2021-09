The chart lists crimes through Sept. 6 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departmentís reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 4B

9/6/21 7:36 p.m. Theft from vehicle East Main Street

Sector 11

9/3/21 6:25 a.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Ridgewood Drive

Sector 12

9/2/21 10:06 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 W. State Blvd.

Sector 13

9/2/21 midnight Theft from vehicle 2200 Point West Drive

Sector 15

8/31/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 300 E. Essex Lane

9/2/21 10:26 a.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Orlando Drive

9/4/21 10:41 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 W. Washington

Center Road

Sector 16

8/31/21 10 p.m. Burglary 5800 Heatherview Lane

9/3/21 3 a.m. Theft from vehicle 5800 Alta Vista Court

9/3/21 7:30 p.m. Burglary 6000 Holley Oak Drive

Sector 21

9/2/21 8:15 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2000 St. Joseph Blvd.

Sector 23

9/4/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7900 Wayward Court

Sector 31

9/3/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 College St.

9/4/21 12:10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1200 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Sector 32

9/1/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 S. Harrison St.

9/4/21 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3200 S. Harrison St.

Sector 33

9/1/21 midnight Burglary 2000 Catalpa St.

Sector 35

8/31/21 midnight Burglary 3600 S. Harrison St.

9/2/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Birchtree Lane

9/3/21 4:51 a.m. Theft from vehicle 6400 Fairfield Ave.

Sector 37

9/3/21 9:30 p.m. Burglary 2800 Boardwalk Circle

Sector 41

9/2/21 midnight Theft from vehicle Edsall and Maumee Avenues

9/3/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Walter St.

Sector 42

9/3/21 midnight Burglary 1400 Greene St.

9/5/21 2:24 p.m. Robbery 2300 Gay St.

Sector 43

9/1/21 1 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Raymond Ave.

9/1/21 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 New Haven Ave.

9/3/21 3:30 a.m. Burglary 2900 Knode Court

9/4/21 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Lumbard St.

Sector 45

8/31/21 3:38 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1500 Capitol Ave.

9/5/21 midnight Burglary 4400 S. Hanna St.

9/5/21 11 a.m. Theft from vehicle 200 E. Sherwood Terrace

9/6/21 7:12 a.m. Burglary 3900 Weisser Park Ave.

Sector 48

9/4/21 6 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6900 S. Anthony Blvd.

9/6/21 10:43 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7600 Thrush Ave.