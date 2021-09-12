Murder warrant issued for city man

A murder warrant out of Mobile County, Alabama, and a probation violation warrant for Allen County were issued Saturday for Joshua Ashon Smiley, 23, convicted in 2019 for assisting a criminal in an Easter Sunday shooting death in 2018.

The warrant for murder and robbery originated from Mobile County, though details about the case remain unclear. Calls to the Mobile County Sheriff's Department and Mobile Police Department were not returned Saturday, but Smiley's photo and information appeared Saturday on an updated list of Indiana's Most Wanted.

The probation violation for Allen County is tied to Smiley's probation in the 2018 shooting death.

Smiley and Tyrion McNair, 27, were charged in the killing of Javon Burnett, 26, who was at The Summit apartments across from Memorial Coliseum to pick up his car so he could drive to his mother's house and attend Easter services.

Burnett was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds around 10 a.m. April 1, Easter Sunday. Several witnesses testified in the murder, solidifying the case against the two. Cellphone conversations linked McNair and Smiley to the crime.

In January 2019, Smiley was sentenced to five years in prison with two years suspended by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull. After pleading guilty to assisting a criminal, the murder charge and firearm enhancement were dismissed.

Conditions at the sentencing included probation, obtaining a high school diploma or GED and undergoing a treatment needs assessment with Allen County Community Corrections.

According to the online warrant, Smiley is 6 feet 5 inches tall, about 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has five tattoos that read “Hm 1928-2009,” “97,” “Calvin,” “19,” and “Sabrina.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

