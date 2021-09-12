Suspect in fatal hit-run on East State arrested

Fort Wayne police on Saturday said they arrested a man wanted in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 21-year-old woman last month.

Officers said they took Samuel Eugene Lovellette, 52, into custody Friday evening in connection with the Aug. 25 crash that killed Keilan Melisa Moreira.

Police were looking for the motorist who fled after she was struck on East State Boulevard about 9:30 p.m.

Moreira was the second pedestrian killed in Allen County that week.

The county coroner's office identified Moreira as the woman witnesses said was walking north across State Boulevard between Bayer and Kentucky avenues when she was hit by a vehicle traveling west on State.

She died at the scene. The coroner ruled her death accidental.

Fort Wayne police thanked the public and news media for assisting in Lovellette's capture.

Home security alert leads to arrest

A man is in jail after a vacationing homeowner caught him on camera trying to burglarize the house Friday night.

Fort Wayne police said a relative of a woman away from home called officers after she likely received a security alert and spotted the burglary suspect walking inside the house on Lillie Street near South Anthony Boulevard about 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said the man refused to come out of the house and attempted to escape after crisis and emergency teams tried to convince him to surrender.

He was captured in an alley after he ran out the front door, police said.

The case remains under investigation.