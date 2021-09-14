Man, 25, ID'd as biker in fatal crash on US 24

The driver of a motorcycle involved in a fatal crash has been identified as Cale S. Hindman, 25, the Huntington Police Department said Monday.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Huntington County dispatchers received a call about a crash on U.S. 24. When officers arrived, they found a motorcycle had collided with a vehicle. Crews rendered aid but Hindman died at the scene.

Police said Hindman was westbound on U.S. 24 from Indiana 5 at high speed when he rear-ended the other vehicle.

Suspects sought in Subway theft

Fort Wayne police are looking for information on two suspects they say burglarized a Subway restaurant at 6025 Stellhorn Road last month.

The two broke into the Subway about 5:30 a.m. Aug. 20, ransacked it and took an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

One of the suspects wore a gray sweatshirt with the words “Class of 20” on the front. The other suspect has black hair and wore a long-sleeved black shirt.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police at 260-427-1221 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867.