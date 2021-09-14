Victim shot, badly injured at Eden Green

A Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city's southeast side left a person with life-threatening injuries, Fort Wayne police said in a news release.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Eden Street, where officers found a broken apartment window, a damaged vehicle and a trail of blood leading away from the apartment complex, police said.

The victim – described only as an adult – was brought to a hospital by private transportation with injuries initially deemed to be not life-threatening, police said, but his or her condition was quickly downgraded.

Police said a person of interest is associated with the shooting based on preliminary information. No details about the person were provided.

The investigation Tuesday included interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance video, the release said.

Tips about the shooting can be sent through the anonymous P3 Tips app, and they can be called to Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 and the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.