Man arrested in Tuesday slaying

A 25-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Fort Wayne man was arrested Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the crime on the city's south side, police said.

Derrick D. Dennis II faces a murder charge in the death of Gery Allen Rucker, 19, according to a news release.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Eden Street, where officers found a broken apartment window, a damaged vehicle and a trail of blood leading away from the apartment complex, police said.

Rucker arrived at a hospital by private transportation about 2:45 p.m., authorities said.

He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Allen County coroner's office said Wednesday. His death is the 28th homicide in Allen County this year.

Further details about the shooting and possible motive weren't immediately available Wednesday, but the Fort Wayne Police Department thanked everyone who provided tips.

Dennis was arrested without incident, police said.

