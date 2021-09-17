Adams deputy, woman injured in crash

An Adams County sheriff's deputy and a woman in police custody were injured in a four-vehicle crash in southern Allen County.

Indiana State Police investigated the crash about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. 27 and Hessen Cassel/Ferguson Road, just south of Maples Road.

Adams Sheriff's Deputy Pat Piper was driving a 2014 Dodge patrol car north on U.S. 27 with emergency lights and sirens activated. He was transporting a 28-year-old woman to a Fort Wayne treatment facility, and she was trying to escape the vehicle, said Brian Walker, state police public information officer.

As Piper's vehicle entered the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ferguson/Hessen Cassel Road, his patrol car was struck broadside on the passenger side by a 2003 GMC passenger vehicle driven by a 75-year-old Fort Wayne man who was entering the intersection from Hessen Cassel Road.

The officer's patrol car sustained heavy damage to the passenger side, temporarily entrapping the in-custody female passenger. The GMC sustained heavy front end damage, Walker said.

Preliminarily information suggests Piper had a red light as he entered the intersection, and the other driver had a green light but failed to notice the patrol car entering the intersection, Walker said.

After the initial crash, a 40-year-old Fort Wayne woman driving a blue 2018 Ford passenger car stopped in the intersection to help. A fourth vehicle, a 1999 Lincoln passenger car driven by a 72-year-old Fort Wayne man north on U.S. 27, struck both the Ford and GMC vehicles. Only minor damage and no injuries were incurred from this collision, Walker said.

Piper's occupant was properly restrained and handcuffed during the transport, and the airbags on the passenger side of the patrol vehicle deployed during the collision.

She and Piper suffered minor injuries related to the crash and both were transported via ambulance to a Fort Wayne area hospital for treatment.

The crash remains underinvestigation, and any charges will be determined by the Allen County prosecutor's office once the investigation has been completed.

