Murder charges filed in apartment shooting

The enraged boyfriend shot his victim through a glass front door at the Villages of Hanna, then pushed the door open, continuing to shoot the man.

Despite receiving multiple shots to the chest Tuesday at 2:45 p.m., Gery Allen Rucker, 19, was able to jump up and flee from his shooter, Derrick Durand Dennis II, 25. Then he died at a hospital, documents filed in Allen Superior Court said.

Dennis, apprehended less than 24 hours later, was charged Thursday with murder.

Rucker, who had fathered Dennis' girlfriend's child, took three friends with him Tuesday intending to confront the woman over her relationship with Dennis after he got a phone call from her, court records said.

As they approached the apartment building, the woman, driving a red four-door vehicle, tried to run down Rucker and in turn, he kicked her tire, one of the female witnesses told police.

The encounter, including the shooting, was caught on apartment video.

Rucker and his friends got back into their tan Chevrolet Equinox, where two of the passengers tried to stop the bleeding by putting pressure on Rucker's wounds “because of how much he was bleeding,” a witness said.

That witness said she and the other two passengers helped Rucker into the hospital.

The male friend said he also dodged bullets as Dennis fired at them.

On camera, Dennis was seen with his handgun getting into a dark-colored Toyota Rav 4. The camera also caught Dennis cutting his arm on the broken glass as he pushed open the front door.

In the interview room, Fort Wayne homicide Detective Aaron Johnson noticed fresh scrapes on Dennis' arm along with scrapes on his forearms.

“It appeared as if First Aid had been applied to his right arm due to fresh band-aids and what appeared to be a butterfly band-aid on his arm as well,” Johnson wrote.

Dennis was being held without bail at the Allen County Jail. He has a court hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

