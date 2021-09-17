Several injured in DeKalb 2-car crash

A two-car crash in DeKalb County left several people with minor injuries Friday.

Katherine Harrod, 71, of Avilla was driving a 2018 Toyota Prius north on Indiana 3 and tried to turn west on County Road 68, according to authorities in DeKalb County.

Harrod failed to yield the right of way and entered the southbound lanes of Indiana 3, hitting a 2017 Honda CRV in the rear driver’s side door. The CRV came to a stop in the median, police said.

Harrod was able to get out of her vehicle and was taken to a hospital to treat cuts to her head.

The driver of the CRV, Nathan Spielman, 32, of Fort Wayne and his passengers were all taken to a hospital for minor injuries.