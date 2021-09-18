Woman struck, killed near trail

A 63-year-old Fort Wayne woman has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash on Carroll Road at the Pufferbelly Trail crossing, the Allen County coroner's office said Friday.

Leisa Elser-Patrick died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries in the Thursday night crash. Her death is the 35th Allen County traffic fatality this year, the coroner's office said a statement.

Elser-Patrick was walking north on the Pufferbelly Trail just after 6:30 p.m. when a westbound vehicle stopped to allow her to cross Carroll Road. Another westbound vehicle passed the stopped vehicle, the statement said, and struck the woman.

She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff's department, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.

Woman killed in Leo Road collision

A Friday afternoon collision of two vehicles sent four people to the hospital, where one of them died, the Allen County Sheriff's Department said.

Police were called at 12:05 p.m. to 12763 Indiana 1, also known as Leo Road, for a crash involving a Ford Fusion and a Toyota Highlander. They determined that the female driver of the Ford Fusion was traveling south on Indiana 1 when she crossed the centerline and struck the northbound Toyota Highlander, a news release said.

The female driver of the Ford Fusion was taken in critical condition to a hospital where she died from her injuries. Her male passenger was listed in serious condition.

The female driver and male passenger in the Toyota Highlander were also transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Pursuit ends with crash into homes

A driver fled from a traffic stop before hitting two homes and a tree Friday night, Fort Wayne police said.

About 8:15 p.m., an officer saw a dark-colored car swerving and without lights heading south on Anthony Boulevard.

The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the driver, who has not been identified, fled the scene.

The driver lost control as the car crossed Maumee Avenue, striking a front porch of a house and a second house, as well as a tree, before coming to a stop, police said.

The driver was pinned in the vehicle before being taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No further information was given, and the crash remains under investigation.