The chart lists crimes through Sept. 13 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the departmentís reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred. Readers can now search crime reports for the year by going to www.journalgazette.net/data/crime-reports.

Sector 4B

9/11/21 8:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 1000 S. Barr St.

Sector 11

9/7/21 7 a.m. Theft from vehicle 500 Coliseum Blvd. E.

9/7/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 400 Putnam St.

9/8/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1600 Wells St.

9/12/21 6:17 p.m. Robbery 2100 Wells St.

9/12/21 11:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Ridgewood Drive

Sector 12

9/8/21 2:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2300 W. Main St.

Sector 13

9/7/21 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3400 Sherman Blvd.

Sector 14

9/10/21 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 River Run Trail

9/10/21 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 River Run Trail

Sector 18

9/11/21 8 p.m. Burglary 10000 Castle Ridge Place

9/12/21 5:21 p.m. Burglary 10000 Castle Ridge Place

Sector 21

9/8/21 4:24 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 East Drive

9/9/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1400 Vance Ave.

9/10/21 Midnight Burglary 1000 Coliseum Blvd. N.

9/12/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Crescent Ave.

Sector 22

9/8/21 7 a.m. Burglary 1500 Reed Road

9/12/21 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3500 Chancellor Drive

9/13/21 4:30 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3700 Kirkfield Drive

Sector 27

9/10/21 4:57 p.m. Theft from vehicle 6400 Verandah Lane

Sector 32

9/9/21 12:10 a.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 Beaver Ave.

9/12/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3300 S. Harrison St.

Sector 35

9/11/21 3 a.m. Theft from vehicle 4600 S. Calhoun St.

Sector 38

9/10/21 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3600 Knoll Road

9/10/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 200 Kekionga Drive

Sector 41

9/10/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 E. Jefferson Blvd.

9/12/21 7 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1100 Liberty St.

9/12/21 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 900 Francis St.

9/13/21 7:19 a.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Madison St.

Sector 42

9/7/21 9 p.m. Burglary 900 Buchanan St.

9/8/21 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2500 Smith St.

Sector 43

9/8/21 12:41 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3400 Plaza Drive

9/11/21 10 p.m. Burglary 2700 Oxford St.

Sector 44

9/10/21 9:51 p.m. Burglary 2900 Lillie St.

9/13/21 3:59 p.m. Robbery 5300 Decatur Road

Sector 45

9/9/21 Midnight Theft from vehicle 200 E. Branning Ave.

Sector 47

9/7/21 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8100 Lakeside Court

9/8/21 4 a.m. Theft from vehicle 8200 Lakeside Court

9/8/21 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 Southtown Crossing

Sector 48

9/11/21 5:04 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2700 E. Paulding Road