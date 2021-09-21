Police ask for help to find missing woman

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking people to help find a 50-year-old woman who was last seen Monday morning leaving the Parkview Hospital Randallia emergency room.

Sherry Darlene Spaulding, is white with long brown hair and blue eyes. She is about 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

Spaulding could be a danger to herself and to others if she is not taking her prescribed medications, a news release said. A Silver Alert was also issued.

Spaulding was last seen wearing black pants and a gray T-shirt with the words “A-1 Bail Bonds Service” in blue letters on the back of the shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 260-427-1222 or 260-427-1336.

