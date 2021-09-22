Leo-Cedarville woman ID'd in fatal

A 64-year-old Leo-Cedarville woman has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash Friday on Indiana 1 near Cedarville, the Allen County coroner's office said Tuesday.

Marsha Jo Scheitlin died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, the coroner's office said.

Her death is the 36th in motor vehicle crashes in the county this year, the coroner said in a statement.

Scheitlin was driving a vehicle that crossed the centerline of Indiana 1 shortly after noon and collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction, the Allen County Sheriff's Department said.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's department and the coroner's office.

Basement blaze damages home

Fort Wayne firefighters are investigating a basement fire that damaged a two-story home early Tuesday.

Crews arrived at 402 W. DeWald St. and found flames in the basement of the home at 6:17 a.m., according to a news release.

Officials said the fire stretched from the basement ceiling into the baseboards and flooring of the first floor.

An adult and two dogs escaped the blaze uninjured before firefighters arrived.

No further information was immediately available.

– Journal Gazette